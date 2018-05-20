Fulani Herdsmen allegedly kill 6 in Benue state

news

6 people have been killed in Gwer local government area of Benue state by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

According to Vanguard, the victims were killed when they went to negotiate for a farmland that will be used for their thrift and cooperative society.

According to a source, they were executive members of the society.

The source also said “They met their death in the community bordering Makurdi local government where they had gone to negotiate the procurement of a farmland for their thrift and cooperative society when they were ambushed by the herdsmen.”

“The victims were among the 10 person who on Wednesday went to the area to survey and acquire some farmland for rice cultivation under the umbrella of their teachers’ cooperative society.

“Unknown to them, the militant herdsmen were camped in the area. They got ambushed and trapped in the bush by the armed herdsmen who killed six of them but four others managed to escaped with machete wounds.

“After the attack those who managed to escape raised alarm when they discovered that others did not escape. The matter was immediately reported to the Police who embarked on a search of the area for them.

“Unfortunately the remains of the six of them were later discovered and recovered from the bush on Thursday and Friday with the assistance of the security operatives.

“The thrift and cooperative society had in the past engaged in rice farming at Yogbo community in Guma local government area but because of the level of insecurity in that area they opted to secure the farmland at Mbataonbo community but they still got killed.

“Mr. Stephen Tavaku was the Headmaster of St. Mary’s Primary School, North Bank in Makurdi while Mr. Christian Anankpa, was the Basic Science Teacher at St. Mary’s UBE Junior Secondary School also in the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

“Their remains have been deposited at a private hospital in Makurdi while the injured are also currently receiving treatment in private clinics in the town,” another source added.

Ortom calls for peace

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has urged residents of Benue state not to take laws into their hands.

Ortom also called on the Benue people to let the security agencies do their jobs.

Several attacks by Fulani herdsmen have left many people dead and properties destroyed in Benue state.