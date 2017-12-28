Fuel Scarcity: Senate to hold crucial meeting with stakeholders

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene a meeting with stakeholders in the industries.

This he said was in a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis and the untold hardship it was presently unleashing on Nigerians.

This was contained in a press statement from Saraki’s Media Office.

Consequently, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Sen. Kabiru Marafa, said the committee has invited the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders to a crucial meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

ALSO READ: 6 steps Nigeria can take to stop petrol crisis

Marafa said the meeting would address the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the nation in the last few weeks with a view to putting a complete stop to the unsavoury development.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break was billed to resume committee work for budget defence on Jan. 9, and commence plenary on Jan.16.