Home > News > Local >

Fuel Scarcity: Senate to hold crucial meeting with stakeholders

Fuel Scarcity Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess, convene meeting

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break was billed to resume committee work for budget defence on January 9, 2018.

  • Published:
Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess, convene meeting play

Fuel Scarcity

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senate President Bukola Saraki has directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene a meeting with stakeholders in the industries.

This he said was in a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis and the untold hardship it was presently unleashing on Nigerians.

This was contained in a press statement from Saraki’s Media Office.

Consequently, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Sen. Kabiru Marafa, said the committee has invited the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders to a crucial meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

ALSO READ: 6 steps Nigeria can take to stop petrol crisis

Marafa said the meeting would address the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the nation in the last few weeks with a view to putting a complete stop to the unsavoury development.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break was billed to resume committee work for budget defence on Jan. 9, and commence plenary on Jan.16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yusuf Buhari All you need to know about accident involving president's sonbullet
2 Yusuf Buhari President's son reportedly in critical condition, could...bullet
3 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity 10 ships laden with petrol to arrive in Lagos ports
Fuel Scarcity Niger gets only a truck in 2 days
Fayose I like Osinbajo but his recent stand on NNPC and fuel subsidy is strange - Governor
In Ekiti Fuel scarcity worsens as motorists sleep in filing stations
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals 6 filling stations in Gombe
In Warri DPR blames marketers for fuel scarcity
Saraki Senate summons Kachikwu, Baru over fuel scarcity

Local

4 killed, 13 wounded in Borno suicide bomb attack
Boko Haram 4 killed, 13 wounded in Borno suicide bomb attack
Adamawa will do stomach infrastructure in 2018 - Gov says
Muhammadu Bindow Adamawa will do stomach infrastructure in 2018 - Gov says
Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Obaseki Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
My suspension is a learning curve - Abdulmumin Jibrin says
Abdulmumin Jibrin Embattled lawmaker says his suspension is a learning curve