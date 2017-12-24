Home > News > Local >

Fuel Scarcity :  Oil Marketers created fuel scarcity to make profits- SGF

The SGF also denied allegations by certain persons that the Federal Government is contemplating to increase the pump price of petroleum products.

Boss Gida Mustapha play

Boss Gida Mustapha

(DailyTimes)
During the handing over ceremony of Boss Gida Mustapha as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mustapha who is the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has assured Nigerians that the current fuel crisis was being addressed by government agencies.

According to reports by PM NEWS, Boss Mustapha attributed the fuel scarcity to greed on the part of the marketers who created artificial shortfall in order to make profits. He noted that the government has engaged all relevant stakeholders and in a few days, the queues will ease out.

He said, I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalize.

We are not thinking about increase in the pump price. We have not discussed it and we will not increase the price.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), had earlier blamed the oil crisis issue on the oil marketers who according to them were hoarding the product. The Group Manager of NNPC, Maikanti Baru said the corporation had increased the supply of petrol by over 50 million litres per day.

