Home > News > Local >

Fuel scarcity might continue - Petrol marketers

IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for long

The marketers also called on the relevant authorities to take steps to nip the situation in the bud.

  • Published:
Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for long play

Fuel queues are back!

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has warned that the ongoing scarcity of petrol might continue.

The marketers also called on the relevant authorities to take steps to nip the situation in the bud.

According to Punch, the IPMAN’s Western Zonal chairman, Mr. Debo Ahmed, laid the blame at the door of the  Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Ahmed said that NNPC does not have the capacity to meet the fuel needs of Nigerians.

He also said that it is not right for NNPC to be the sole importer and distributor of petrol, adding that it is killing Nigeria’s economy.

Ahmed said “The fuel scarcity will definitely continue; there is no product in the system. The NNPC has no capacity to do the job they are doing now, that is importing petroleum products. Because of subsidy, they disallowed marketers from importing and as such the importation cannot meet the demand.

“The GMD of the NNPC said marketers were supposed to sell petrol at N145 per litre but where is the product to sell at N145? The product is not there. The little they have, the distribution system, which they are using now, has actually derailed the whole system of distribution in the country.

ALSO READ:

“They (NNPC) import 100 per cent; they will distribute 100 per cent; they will start selling at 50 per cent.  According to them, they import the whole petrol we need in this country; they will now distribute it to both private and government depots that are working. They have their mega stations. Out of this allocation, they will give them 50 per cent and their mega stations all over the country are less than 700.”

Charly Boy fights for the masses again

On Wednesday, February 21, 2018, Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, led a peaceful protest to the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to register their anger over the fuel scarcity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Looming Fuel Crises DAPPMA gives FG 14-day ultimatum to pay N650bn debt
Mohammed Abubakar NEC committee on herdsmen/farmers’ clash recommends more soldiers to crisis regions
Fuel Scarcity Kachikwu directs NNPC to clear fuel queues in Abuja before Sunday
Fuel scarcity DPR seals 4 stations in Warri
Fuel Price NBS says Nigerians buy petrol at N191/litre in January
Fuel Scarcity IPMAN calls for introduction of dual price regime
Fuel Scarcity Charlyboy leads protest to NNPC HQ

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death