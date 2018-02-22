Fuel scarcity might continue - Petrol marketers

news

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has warned that the ongoing scarcity of petrol might continue.

The marketers also called on the relevant authorities to take steps to nip the situation in the bud.

According to Punch, the IPMAN’s Western Zonal chairman, Mr. Debo Ahmed, laid the blame at the door of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Ahmed said that NNPC does not have the capacity to meet the fuel needs of Nigerians.

He also said that it is not right for NNPC to be the sole importer and distributor of petrol, adding that it is killing Nigeria’s economy.

Ahmed said “The fuel scarcity will definitely continue; there is no product in the system. The NNPC has no capacity to do the job they are doing now, that is importing petroleum products. Because of subsidy, they disallowed marketers from importing and as such the importation cannot meet the demand.

“The GMD of the NNPC said marketers were supposed to sell petrol at N145 per litre but where is the product to sell at N145? The product is not there. The little they have, the distribution system, which they are using now, has actually derailed the whole system of distribution in the country.

ALSO READ:

“They (NNPC) import 100 per cent; they will distribute 100 per cent; they will start selling at 50 per cent. According to them, they import the whole petrol we need in this country; they will now distribute it to both private and government depots that are working. They have their mega stations. Out of this allocation, they will give them 50 per cent and their mega stations all over the country are less than 700.”

Charly Boy fights for the masses again