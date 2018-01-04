Fuel Scarcity :  Marketers agree to sell petrol at 145 per litre, beg for tax holidays

news

Oil marketers are said to have made a U-turn on their previous stance that they could no longer sell petrol at N145 per litre.

The Chairman, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, Dapo Abiodun, had on Tuesday said importing petrol at a controlled price of N145 per litre is bad business for them.

But according to a Punch report, the marketers agreed with the Federal Government to sell at N145 per litre.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the ad hoc committee set up by the Presidency, which was held at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

The committee was set up to get the oil marketers to restart the importation of refined petroleum products.

It was gathered that the marketers also appealed to the Federal Government to grant them tax holidays and other incentives that will help cut their costs when they resume fuel importation.

Also, four sub-committees headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu were reportedly constituted at the meeting.

"Four sub-committees were inaugurated by the minister and we agreed on a price that is good for Nigerians, which of course, is the current price. All these and more will be in the communique that will be released soon," a source at the meeting told Punch.

Another source was quoted as saying that the agreements reached at the meeting will be relayed to the Presidency before a communique containing all that was discussed will be made public.