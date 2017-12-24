Fuel Scarcity :  APC urge Nigerians to be patient

news

In a statement issued by the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s spokesman, Mallam Bolaji Abdullah, the party has appealed to Citizens of Nigeria to be patient with the Federal Government on the fuel scarcity issue this season.

According to the statement which was issued on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government of Nigeria is making efforts to find lasting solution to the current situation. He said, We empathize with Nigerians at this difficult time, and appeal for patience with the Federal Government as it make efforts to improve the situation.

The APC spokesman emphasized that the party is not ignorant of the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the fuel crisis. Abdullahi said, ”Our party acknowledges the difficulties Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the unfortunate fuel scarcity across the country; especially at this yuletide period.

"We understand that the Federal Government is doing everything to improve the situation and bring succor to the people as soon as possible."

According to THE GUARDIAN, Abdullahi added that the party also understood the unhappiness of Nigerians at the situation, while noting that this was happening for the first time in the Christmas period since the APC-led government came to power.

He also condemned the desperate acts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) such as the production of fictitious statements, to make the APC-led administration look bad. Noting that such malicious moves by the members of the PDP is bad politics.

Article by Misthura Otubu