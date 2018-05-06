Home > News > Local >

FRSC to motorists: Watch out for fallen trees

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists, especially those on highways, to watch out for obstructions caused by fallen trees.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, gave the advice in a road safety alert issued on Saturday night.

Kazeem said the advice became necessary after rainstorm downed seven trees, blocking the Ore-Sagamu highway at different points.

According to him, the obstructions have been cleared by FRSC officials.

He, therefore, advocated “common sense speed” by motorists.

