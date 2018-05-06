FRSC to motorists: Watch out for fallen trees

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, gave the advice in a road safety alert issued on Saturday night.
Kazeem said the advice became necessary after rainstorm downed seven trees, blocking the Ore-Sagamu highway at different points.
According to him, the obstructions have been cleared by FRSC officials.
He, therefore, advocated “common sense speed” by motorists.