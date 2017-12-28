FRSC :  No record of road crash at Xmas celebrations in Kuje

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuje Command, said that it recorded zero road crash during the Christmas celebrations in Kuje Area Council.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Solomon Igbogbo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje on Thursday.

Igbogbo commended road users for adhering to traffic rules and regulations during the celebrations and urged them to continue with the manner always.

According to him, the presence of the command’s personnel on major roads in the area has compelled motorists to desist from dangerous driving, overloading and unnecessary overtaking.

He said that “road crashes are not mere occurrences; they are largely human but can be reduced through conscious effort by drivers by strictly adhering to traffic rules.

All we need to do on our highways is to examine our driving attitude to stay clear of any unhealthy practices and to be promoters of road safety advocacy”.

He also said that the command would continue to initiate techniques that would guarantee safety and security of lives and property of road users.

Igbogbo said motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol were booked and arrested.

According to the Unit Commander, stiff measures to tackle such offenders are being put in place, to reduce accident during the festivities.

“The command organised various enlightenment, training and awareness programmes for motorists to keep them informed on road signs.

“We are determined to reduce accidents during the ember months, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Motorists were warned repeatedly to drive safely on the roads during and after every celebration in the area,” he said.

He identified speeding, use of expired tyres, driving while on the influence of alcohol and over-loading of vehicles as the major causes of road accidents.

Besides, he also warned on the dangers of operating unregistered vehicles as an offence punishable under the Road Safety Act.

“Accidents do not just happen; they are caused by road users as a result of negligence and disobedience to traffic rules and regulations.

“A registered car is a proof of evidence that a car owner has paid the taxes, fees and is a rightful owner of the registered vehicle,” he said.

The unit commander also called for partnership with the transport unions to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum.

He assured that the unit would continue to do its best to achieve zero road crashes in the area by putting the road marshals on their toes.