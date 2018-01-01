FRSC :  Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge will bring succour to the Apapa gridlocks

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the new Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge will bring succour to the perennial Apapa gridlocks when completed.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Omeje said that the new rail line would help to reduce the influx of articulated vehicles to Apapa and its environs.

“The new Lagos-Ibadan rail line, when completed, will help us resolve Apapa gridlocks.

“The train will help in evacuating the containers in bulk instead of using trucks to pick them, thereby reducing traffic at the Apapa Port,” he said.

According to him, one train can take about 20 to 30 containers off the Port to either Ogun or Oyo state to decongest the Apapa community.

“Through that we can start having dry port somewhere in Ibadan, Ogun and other neighbouring states,” he said.

The FRSC boss also said that the development would reduce the number of trucks moving into Lagos on daily basis.

He said that the project would also reduce the volume of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway and this would curb crashes at the corridor.

Omeje advised drivers and other road users to drive safely and consider other road users to avoid crashes.

He appealed to the motorists to shun speed, drunk driving and other habits that could cause crashes on the road in the course of celebration.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) said that it had commenced transporting containers from Apapa Port to Ebute Metta and Ijoko on the outskirts of Ogun State to ease gridlocks along Apapa axis in Lagos.

Mr Jerry Oche, the NRC Lagos Railway District Manager, said that the operations were initiated to ease congestion of articulated vehicles along Apapa Port.

Oche said the corporation had developed a time table for freight movements to either NRC Ebute Metta junction terminal or to Ijoko in Ogun.

“We have concentrated on moving containers from Apapa to Ijoko to curb usual traffic along Apapa and its environs.

“We have time table and schedules for our two trips of 20 containers each per day.

“About 40 containers were being transported to Ebute Metta terminal on daily basis to keep off trailers, trucks and all articulated vehicles from the road,’’ Oche said.

According to him, apart from ship, train mass transit has the capacity to transport freight from area to another without delay or damage.

He said that the corporation had discussed with three stakeholders dealing with freight at Apapa Port on the new services by the NRC.

Oche said that the freight shuttle services would reduce accidents and reduce the heavy traffic caused by articulated vehicles due to break down along the roads.

The district manager said that the shuttle services would also go beyond Ijoko and be extended to Kajola and other terminus along Abeokuta axis.

NAN recalled that Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, had said that the Federal Government was committed to deliver the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge project by December.

Amaechi disclosed this at Papalanto in Ogun during his monthly visit and oversight functions at the constructions site on Dec 12, 2017.

According to him, the government is urging the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) to fast-track the project for the benefit of the people by 2018.