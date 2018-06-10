FRSC issues alert over collapsed bridge on Mokwa-Jebba road

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted the public over the collapse of a bridge after Mowo Junction on the Mokwa-Jebba road, due to heavy rainfall.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, issued the alert in Abuja on Sunday morning.

He said the bridge, which is 18 kilometre from Mokwa town in Niger state, caved-in following a downpour.

“Vehicular movement from both sides of the road is affected.

“Motorists are advised to take Lokoja road if going to Lagos and Abuja in the interim,” Kazeem said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mokwa-Jebba Road is a major transit route for travelers between Abuja and Ilorin.