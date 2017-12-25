FRSC :  Corps Marshal hails personnel, motorists for successful Christmas patrols

news

Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday expressed appreciation to both the personnel and motoring public for their conduct during the first phase of the Corps’ special operations targeted at safe motoring during the Christmas.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Kazeem, Oyeyemi particularly expressed gratitude for the cooperation of motorists towards the men in ensuring a successful patrol operations for Christmas so far.

The corps marshal, however, implored them to continually obey traffic rules and regulations till the end of the special operations on Jan. 15, 2018.

He acknowledged some challenges such as avoidable crashes, unwholesome attitudes of some convoy drivers and broken down vehicles among others.

Oyeyemi pledged to reinforce resources and logistics to combat such challenges during the second phase, which would commence immediately after the Christmas.

He expressed delight that no one passed the nights on the road as it used to be many years back and thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyeyemi also thanked the National Assembly and the State Governments for creating enabling environment and providing resources that enabled the corps’ modest achievement so far.

The corps marshal, however, wished the motoring public a happy new year in advance, as they journeyed into 2018.