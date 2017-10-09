Home > News > Local >

FRSC :  Commission to ensure total compliance with speed limit policy

FRSC Commission to ensure total compliance with speed limit policy

The Zuba Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Muta’a Chorrie, said this on Monday in Zuba on the sidelines of   the unit’s  special patrol.

  • Published:
FRSC play

FRSC

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it is committed  to ensuring  total compliance with its speed limit  policy.

The Zuba Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Muta’a Chorrie, said this on Monday in Zuba on the sidelines of   the unit’s  special patrol.

He said  that the exercise was to identify  speed limit violators as well as those without  driver’s licence, adding that  15 vehicles had  so far been  impounded  for various traffic violations.

The commander  called on motorists, especially commercial drivers, to ensure they complied with installation of the speed limit device in addition to having a valid  driver’s licence.

“People should avoid patronising touts  or persons who are not licensed to issue driver’s licence."

“ Go straight to the driver’s licensing centre and ensure you get it,” he said.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) monitoring the exercise  reports that as at the time of filing this  report, there was a long traffic build up on the  Tunga Maji- Zuba road.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate 'Nigerian senators earn more than Trump, UK Prime Minister' -...bullet
2 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
3 Buhari President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambiabullet

Related Articles

In Kogi 2 killed in auto-crash on Ajaokuta-Ayangba Road
Worst City To Drive Here's why Lagos tops the list
FRSC Agency reports marked reduction in road accidents nationwide
NEMA Agency advises Kogi communities to vacate flood prone areas
Yari Governor calls for stakeholders’ support to curb insecurity
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 2 dead, 9 injured in double accidents on highway
Operation Python Dance II Military routine aimed at fighting crime — GOC
In Zamfara Troops kill one bandit, recover 2 AK-47 rifles

Local

Suspected Boko Haram members.
Boko Haram 4 undisclosed judges begin secret trial of suspected terrorists
The Nigeria Police Force
In Kaduna Police shoots suspected armed robber
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Nigeria's economy is working under Buhari, says VP
Nigeria, China Is China taking advantage of Nigeria with loans and grants?