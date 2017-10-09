FRSC :  Commission to ensure total compliance with speed limit policy

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it is committed to ensuring total compliance with its speed limit policy.

The Zuba Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Muta’a Chorrie, said this on Monday in Zuba on the sidelines of the unit’s special patrol.

He said that the exercise was to identify speed limit violators as well as those without driver’s licence, adding that 15 vehicles had so far been impounded for various traffic violations.

The commander called on motorists, especially commercial drivers, to ensure they complied with installation of the speed limit device in addition to having a valid driver’s licence.

“People should avoid patronising touts or persons who are not licensed to issue driver’s licence."

“ Go straight to the driver’s licensing centre and ensure you get it,” he said.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) monitoring the exercise reports that as at the time of filing this report, there was a long traffic build up on the Tunga Maji- Zuba road.