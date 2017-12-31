FRSC :  Agency promotes 1, 925 personnel, calls for re-dedication to duty.

Home > News > Local >

Dr Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi has approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors and 942 Road Marshal Assistants , imploring them to re -dedicate themselves to duty.

Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, ( FRSC ) , Dr Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi has approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors and 942 Road Marshal Assistants , imploring them to re -dedicate themselves to duty.

The Corps Public Education Officer , Mr Bisi Kazeem , made this known in Abuja on Saturday. 

The Education officer said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Mr Boss Gida Mustapha had also approved promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Corps in Charge of Zone RS 3 HQ, Abubakar Ringim to the rank of the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM ).

However, Mustapha equally approved the promotion of 298 officers of the corps , totalling the number of the newly promoted officers to 1,925.  According to The Guardian, the officers promoted included 33 Chief Route Commanders, 34 Superintendant Route Commanders, 93 Route Commanders , and 137 Deputy Route Commanders.

The personnel promoted to Marshal Inspectors include  57 Deputy Marshal Inspectors, 71 Assistant Marshal Inspectors, 54 Principal Marshal Inspectors , 234 Senior Marshal Inspectors , 207 Marshal Inspectors I , and 62 Marshal Inspectors II. Dr Oyeyemi also lauded the performance of the newly promoted officers and Marshals of the Corps, and urged them to put in their best in the discharge of their duties as they assume higher responsibility in their career.

The Corps Marshal however implored them to be of good character as well as work hard to achieve the mandate of the Corps which was aimed at combating road accidents by 15 per cent and fatality by 25 per cent yearly.

Article by Afeez Adesola

