FRSC :  Agency advises motorists to register their vehicles for proper identification

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to ensure proper registration of their vehicles to enhance identification in case of emergency.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, gave the advice in Abeokuta on Friday during the handing over of a missing vehicle number plate to the owner.

Oladele said that the owner of the number plate was tracked through the FRSC’s National Vehicle Identification Scheme Data Base.

“A driver who had picked a fallen vehicle rear bumper with a number plate attached, contacted the FRSC Command in Ogun State on possibility of locating and returning same to the rightful owner.

“After a search on the national vehicle identification scheme, the owner of the vehicle was contacted on phone and he confirmed the loss from his vehicle.

“After due diligence and all security checks, the recovered number plate was handed over to the rightful owner.

“It is important to highlight that it is in the interest of motorists to ensure that their vehicles are properly registered, ‘’ he said.

Oladele advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic regulations and follow instructions by the FRSC patrol teams and other traffic agencies. 

