FRSC advises passengers to caution reckless drivers

news

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised passengers to always caution reckless drivers in order to reduce road crashes in the country.

The Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Sunday.

Oladele spoke against the backdrop of the accident that claimed 12 lives while five people sustained various degrees of injury at Fidiwo, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

NAN reports that one of the victims died immediately after arriving at the hospital, making the number of deaths to 13.

“The accident that led to a head on collision between Volvo Truck and Ford Transit Bus could have been averted if the passengers in the bus had cautioned the driver,” he said.

He explained that the bus was earlier flagged down for speeding by FRSC patrol team that noticed the speed of the vehicle, but the driver ignored the flag-down order.

The sector commander further said that the driver even abused the patrol team with the use of his hand.

“Unfortunately, barely driving five minutes from the FRSC Patrol team that cautioned him for speeding, the bus collided with the truck traveling from the opposite direction,” he said.

Oladele, therefore, implored passengers to caution drivers with reckless driving habits and wrongful overtaking tendencies to the appropriate channels so as to safe lives and property.

He also admonished motorists traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan corridor to continue to obey the no overtaking and maximum speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour at the construction site of the road.