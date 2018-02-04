Fresh killings as herdsmen, villagers clash in Adamawa

news

The clash between farmers and herdsmen in Simba and Shure villages in Adamawa state has led to the death of unconfirmed number of persons.

According to a report by TheCable, the clash, which occurred in Song local government area of Adamawa state on Friday, also left many houses destroyed.

How it all occurred

The fresh crisis had started when the herders allegedly took their cattle to a pond, which is said to be the only source of water in the area.

The action of the herders, reportedly led to a confrontation between the herdsmen and one of the villagers who was said to have been injured upon confronting the herders.

On learning about the incident, the villagers subsequently attacked the herdsmen, reportedly killing an unconfirmed number of them.

The herders, thereafter, launched a reprisal attack on the community.

Some persons were also said to have died in the reprisal attack, while houses were also burnt down.

Police confirms fresh crisis

The Adamawa state police command confirmed the crisis between the herdsmen and the people of the villages.

Othman Abubakar, spokesman of Adamawa police command, confirmed that there was an attack but could not give details.

“When I get the details, I will call you back. I’m not sure of the casualties yet,” he said.

He also said the command had not been able to make any arrest regarding the incident.

Herdsmen attacks in 2018

Cattle herders have been linked to a string of violent killings across the country in the first month of 2018.

In the most devastating attacks that heralded the turn of the new year, a series of attacks in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue State between December 31, 2017, and January 6, 2018 led to the death of 73 men, women and children .

Herders have also been linked to several other attacks in Taraba, Plateau and Ekiti that have left dozens dead, and more injured.

Government's plan to stop herdsmen crisis

The Nigerian presidency believes that bandits masquerading as herdsmen are behind the killings across the country.

To this end, “decisive military force will now be fully engaged to deal with the bandits believed to be behind the killings in parts of the country especially regarding the crisis often associated with herdsmen”, a highly placed presidency official told Pulse on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The role of “bandits and suspected mercenaries in what has become known as herdsmen/ farmer clashes and violence” has provoked the need for a fresh approach to dealing with the crisis, sources close to the Working Group formed recently by the National Economic Council (NEC) disclosed on the condition of anonymity; because they haven't been authorized to speak on the subject.

The Working Group

The Working Group was formed by the National Economic Council. It has nine Governors and is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The group held a meeting on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting was attended by the Vice President and Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong; Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and Zamfara State governor, Abdul'aziz Yari.