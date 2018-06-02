Home > News > Local >

Fresh attack claims 15 lives in Zamfara

In Zamfara State Fresh attack claims 15 lives

The Public Relations officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP. Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency on Saturday in Gusau that the bandits killed the people in a village called Zakuna, in the Anka Local Government Area.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Four wounded in violence in Central African Republic capital play

Four wounded in violence in Central African Republic capital

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barely one week after the killing of 26 people in a community in Nigeria’s north west state of  Zamfara, gunmen have again hit another village in the state, killing 15 people.

The Public Relations officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP. Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Gusau that the bandits killed the people in a village called Zakuna, in the Anka Local Government Area.

The beleaguered state has seen repeated attacks in recent times that have left scores dead.

Shehu said that the attackers invaded Zakuna in the early hour of June 1 and stole cows belonging to villagers.

According to him, a vigilance group known as Yansakai challenged the rustlers, forcing them to flee only for the bandits to reinforce and attack the village, killing 15 people.

On receiving the reports of the attack, the police mobilised to the village and discovered 15  bodies,  majority of whom were Yansakai.

“The police have, however, deployed heavy security to the area to maintain peace and stability.

“Bush combing and rigorous patrol is being carried out throughout the area by the police to avoid further loss of lives.”

Shehu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered discreet investigation on the latest incident to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He pleaded with communities in the state not to relent in providing information to security operatives to end the deadly attacks in the state.

On May 25, some communities in Gidangoga District in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state were similarly attacked by bandits, resulting to the death of 26 people, with three others injured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet
2 Dino Melaye Senator has been granted bailbullet
3 Wale Aboderin Punch chairman dies after heart surgery in Lagosbullet

Related Articles

200 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Politics Here's how much your state received from the Nigerian federation account in March 2018
In Kaduna Police confirm fatal cattle rustlers attack
Democracy Day Atiku says Nigerians deserve better living condition
In Zamfara State 7 die in fresh attack
Saraki You’re not alone, SP tells children at Benue IDP camp
In Zamfara Suspected armed bandits reportedly kill 30 in fresh attack
APC Party says Ekiti guber is a must win
Laolu Akande 8.2m pupils, 80,000 cooks benefiting from FG’s school feeding programme

Local

US Congressman asks Buhari to speak up against Fulani herdsmen
Fulani Herdsmen US Congressman asks Buhari to speak up against group
PDP reacts to ex-Governor Kalu’s allegation of killing
Orji Kalu PDP reacts to ex-Governor’s allegation of killing
In PDP we used to kill people – Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Gov
Twitter followers attack Senator Dino Melaye over justice post
Dino Melaye Twitter followers attack Senator over justice post