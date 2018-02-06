Home > News > Local >

French President Emmanuel Macron once worked in Abuja

Emmanuel Macron Ambassador says French President once worked in Abuja

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Nigeria in July and would be addressing the National Assembly.

The ambassador of France to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, has revealed that President Emmanuel Macron once worked in Abuja.

He said Macron worked at the French embassy in Nigeria's capital some years ago.

The ambassador said this on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, when he visited the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Gauer said Macron is very interested in the development of Nigeria.

According to him, the French President would be visiting Nigeria in July and that he would address a joint session of the national assembly.

Macron will also use the opportunity of the visit to deepen diplomatic the relations between Nigeria and France.

Responding, Dogara said members of the national assembly will be happy listen to the French president.

The Speaker described Macron as "a man of our generation" who has  "brought a lot of youthful zest, dynamism charisma and appeal to French politics and we will want to yield the floor to him".

Dogara also commended the French government for assisting Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram and pledged to give fast-track passage to all bilateral agreements that will be signed between Nigeria and France during Macron's visit.

Macron, who became the French President at the of 39, is the  youngest president in the history of France.

