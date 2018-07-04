Pulse.ng logo
France cannot solve Africa’s problem - Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron President says France cannot solve Africa's problem

The French President also called on African leaders to come together and work out ways they can fight terrorism.

  • Published:
France cannot solve Africa’s problem - Emmanuel Macron play

French President,  Emmanuel Macron (L) and President Buhari (R)

(The Niche)
French President, Emmanuel Macron has said that France cannot held Africa solve its problems.

The President also called on African leaders to come together and work out ways they can fight terrorism and solve issues bedeviling the continent.

He said "The main plan is an African plan. And France is not the one to solve or fix African situations.

“We are still present in the African Sahel to fight against terrorism, especially in Mali and in the region and we will stay for as long as it is requested by our friends.

“What is important to me is how the African governments in different African countries organise themselves to fight against terrorism and get rid of these people, especially jihadists.”

Macron said this while speaking during a press conference at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The French President, who arrived Nigeria on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, met with President Buhari and also visited the Afrika Shrine in Lagos state.

Combatting terrorism

Macron however added that France is willing to help out when necessary, in the fight against terrorists.

The President also called on African leaders to solve the economic problems in their countries, adding that it is one of the reasons why people join terror groups.

“That is why it is very important to build not just a security approach but a stabilisation approach at the same time to provide new opportunities to these people,” he added.

Buhari thanks Macron

On his part, President Buhari thanked the French President for his commitment towards Nigeria and West-Africa.

Buhari also praised Macron for his decision to visit the Afrika Shrine in Lagos sate.

According to Channels Television, the President said “This is why the Shrine survives. If it were not a good idea people would have forgotten about it.

“People have institutionalized the Shrine because they value it.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governments of Nigeria and France also signed three agreements worth $475m on social amenities and reforestation.

