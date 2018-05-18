Home > News > Local >

Former MD, New Nigerian newspapers buried in Daura

Former MD, New Nigerian newspapers buried in Daura

His elder brother Malam Saidu Abdurrahaman, the Tafidan  Daura,  said the deceased is survived by a wife and five children.

Tukur Abdulrahman, MD of New Nigerian Newspaper is dead play

Tukur Abdulrahman, MD of New Nigerian Newspaper is dead

The remains of Malam Tukur Abdurrahaman, the former Managing Director of the New Nigerian newspapers has been buried in his hometown of Daura in Katsina state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdurrahaman, 59, died in a private hospital in Abuja on Thursday following a protracted illness.

He described his demise as an act of God which was inevitable, stressing that “we take solace in our Creator who gives and takes life”.

He said that Tukur was a unifying force in the family who always champion the unity and solidarity in the family.

NAN reports that the management of the New Nigerian newspaper, representative of the Emir of Daura, politicians and sympathisers were present at the funeral.

The funeral prayer attended by hundreds of people was performed by the Chief Imam of Karkarku, Malam Muhammad Karkarku.

