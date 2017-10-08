Home > News > Local >

Oyegun :  APC says football remains the greatest unifier of Nigerians

Oyegun APC says football remains the greatest unifier of Nigerians

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

  • Published:
John Oyegun - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). play

John Oyegun - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

(ThisDay)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that sports in Nigeria, particularly football, remained one of the greatest unifier of people across political affiliations, religion, gender, tribe and other divides.

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Abdullahi joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating and congratulating the Super Eagles for their qualification to next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He also congratulated the Ministry of Sports, the Nigerian Football Federation, the technical crew, management, and back-room staff for securing Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.

The APC spokesman said it was indeed a delight watching the Super Eagles defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia in front of excited home fans at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

ALSO READ: Buhari celebrates Super Eagles victory

He noted that the victory put Nigeria on an unassailable 13 points at the top of Group B and charged Nigerians to take advantage of the feat to further foster harmony amongst themselves.

Bolaji, a former sports minister, however, called on the sports authorities not to rest on their oars but to begin early preparation ahead of 2018 to ensure that the Super Eagles perform well at the global tournament.

Image
  • rom left: Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Co-Chairman, Lagos at 50 Project, Rep. Habib Fasinro; Sen. Solomon Olamilekan; and Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert, at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02885/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02886/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02887/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the National Social Investment Programme tittled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02888/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02889/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Participants at the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02890/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Ogun, Mrs Gladys Mbachi (L) and Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, inspecting a quarter guard by corps members during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC camp at Sagamu in Ogun. 02891/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural troupe entertaining guests during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02892/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engage in a “Tug-of-War” exercise, during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02893/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; the Governor’s wife, Monica; and Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02894/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of traditional rulers attending Democracy Day celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02895/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Atilogwu dancers from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State performing during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02896/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; and Gov. Simon Lalong, during the town hall meeting with stakeholders to mark Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02897/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of stakeholders during the town hall meeting to Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02898/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • An accident scene near Plateau State Tourism Corporation headquarters on Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02899/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Oyo Sate, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi; Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure; and others during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02900/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members cheer the visiting Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02901/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members sing the corps’ anthem during the visit of Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02902/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L), with Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Fanti, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02903/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman (L), with Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Biliyaminu, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02904/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (R, on the podium), taking salute during a match past at the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Owerri on Monday (29/5/17). With him is the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Mr Chris Ezike. 02905/29/5/2017/Chidi Olahete/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan(R); Mrs Nkoyo Ibori (2nd, R); another former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori (3rd, R); wife of the Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa (4th, R), her husband Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (5th,R); his Deputy Mr Kingsley Otuaro (6th, R) and his wife, Mrs Ebiere Otuaro(7th, R), during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02906/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (L) his deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02907/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Sokoto, Mohammed Mohiuddin and the Education officer of the field office, Tukur Labbo, during the Inauguration of the disbursement of N153 million girl-child education intervention programme at the Government House, Gusau on Monday 02908/29/5/2017/Abubakar Ahmed/HB/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
2 Aishah Ahmad 7 things you should know about the new CBN deputy governorbullet
3 Kachikwu Minister finally meets Buhari and he still got swagbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Aminu Tambuwal Governor congratulates Super Eagles
Buhari President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambia
Nigeria Vs Zambia Nigerians in South-Africa happy with Eagles qualification
Saraki Senate President congratulates Super Eagles
In Kogi Football fans applaud Super Eagles for clinching World Cup spot
Umahi Ebonyi Governor congratulates Super Eagles on Zambia win

Local

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu We are in trouble for signing IPOB leader’s bail bond – Abaribe
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor survives armed robbery attack
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Nigeria Vs Zambia 5 feared dead at stadium entrance
Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan.
Patience Jonathan American diplomat describes ex-First Lady as arrogant