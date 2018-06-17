Pulse.ng logo
Eid el-Fitr: Food vendors in parks, amusement centres record low sales

(Apapa amusement park)
Food vendors at parks and some recreational centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday said they recorded low sale in spite of the large turnout of fun seekers.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the Millennium Park and other recreational centres in the city, report a large turnout of fun seekers.

NAN reports that the  fun-seekers were not patronising the vendors as they came with packed party bags and food.

Mrs Yemisi Samuel Omotosho, a soft drink seller at the Millennium Park, told NAN that she made brisk business during the Eid elFitr  celebrations of 2017 but not this year’s.

“As you can see, most of the families here brought their own food and drinks.” Omotosho said.

Also, Mr Geoffrey John, a cold-stone ice-cream seller at Jabi Lake Park, said: “business is not moving according to my  expectation.

“Although I do not want to complain so that things will not get worse but I must tell you that things are not the way they used to be,’’ he said.

Miss Ichiamaka  Ifeanyi, a snack vendor, said business is slow.

`I thought that I would make more sales because you know this year’s Eid alFitr holiday is long. But, behold it did not happen that way.

According to her, although the park is usually filled with people, patronage has dropped compared to sales made from other celebrations.

“All the same, I thank God,’’ Ifeanyi said.

Mr Tahir Abba, a photographer at the Jabi Lake Park, said that business had not been encouraging in the past two days.

Abba however expressed optimism that he would get better patronage before the holiday ends on Monday.

It was however a different story for Mr Christopher Sunday, who owns a“ betting stand” at the Millennium park where he displayed different kind of drinks ranging from juice and wine, who said “business has been good and even better compared to other celebrations.

“We wish the holiday will be extended to afford us the opportunity to make more sales.

“People pay from N50 and above and get rings with which they throw on the drinks and when it lands on a particular drink and hangs without falling, the customers gets to keep the drink,’’ Sunday explained.

Also, Mrs Zainab Abdullahi, a local tattoo artist also at the Millennium Park, said that she was making brisk business as a result of the Sallah holiday.

Abdullahi disclosed that she made up to N18, 000 in a day, adding that patronage could be better with the influx of fun-seekers into the park.

“I usually make N18, 000 a day but this Eid al–Fitr, I made up to N89, 000. I collect N1, 000 per child and N1, 500 for adults.

“ This business is good for me because I believe this is what God has called me to do,’’ she said.

