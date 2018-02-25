Folorunsho Alakija says she accepted her oil bloc by 'faith'

news

Oil Mogul and the richest black woman in the world, Folorunso Alakija has revealed that she accepted the oil bloc she has with faith.

Alakija in a series of tweets on Saturday, February 24, 2018, noted that the oil bloc had been rejected by several companies but she accepted the bloc with faith and she's now reaping the benefits.

"The oil bloc allocated and licenced to us was not wanted by any oil company; we accepted it by faith and it has become the chief cornerstone in West African and Africa as a whole," she tweeted.

Alakija was motivating youths and her followers on Twitter when she disclosed this among other informations concerning her prosperity.

The particular tweet was later not found on Alakija's Twitter timeline.

The tweet had generated buzz on her timeline with some followers backing her while several others trolling her for bragging about the oil bloc.

Read other tweets from Alakija below.