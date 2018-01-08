Home > News > Local >

Fire Accident :  Police investigate two incidents in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced full scale investigation into two separate fire incidents in Enugu city that occurred during the Yuletide and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday that police operatives of Ogui Division in Enugu had begun investigations into the fire outbreaks.

Amaraizu said the fire incidents occurred on Dec. 25, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2018.

He said the outbreaks occurred at Otigba Garden in Ogui axis and at I.T.C Computer Department located at Achike Udenwa Complex of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) both in Enugu.

“It was gathered that the fire incident which allegedly erupted on Dec. 25 had engulfed the roof of the Achike Udenwa Complex of IMT before the arrival of the fire fighters which prevented its escalation.

“However, some properties were said to have been destroyed by the inferno.

“Similarly, that of the Otigba Garden is said to have occurred in the early hours of Jan. 4 but the intervention of the fire fighters prevented its escalation.

“Although property said to be worth about N2.5 million was said to have been destroyed by the fire.

“The cause of the two fire incidents has yet to be ascertained as full scale investigations have commenced,’’ he said.

