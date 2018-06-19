Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG to sign MoU with US, UK, Jersey to recover $500m Abacha loot

Abacha FG to sign agreement with US, UK, Jersey to recover $500m loot

The agreement will be signed by all concerned parties at a final meeting set to take place in July.

  • Published:
FG to sign agreement with US, UK, Jersey to finally recover $500m Abacha loot play The late General Sani Abacha (Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The federal government of Nigeria has met with government officials of the United Kingdom, United States of America and Jersey and agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will lead to the repatriation of $500 million looted from the government treasury by former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

According to a report by Vanguard, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, led officials, including Nigeria's High Commissioner to the UK, Justice George Oguntade, to the meeting which took place in London on Monday, June 18, 2018.

Malami said the MoU will be signed by all concerned parties at a final meeting set to take place in July.

The AGF told Vanguard, "At our meeting in London today, we reviewed the MoU to be signed by Nigeria, US, UK and Jersey and made collective input into it so that at our next and final meeting in July we can sign the document and agree on the final draw down of the money.

"Indeed, Nigeria has made tremendous progress regarding the repatriation of the cash. Right now, the case filed by a Nigerian lawyer claiming to be entitled to a huge percentage of the amount from the Abacha loot has been dismissed by the Appeal Court but he can still appeal if he wants to.

"But our strong conviction is that the money will be drawn down for the benefit of the country and we are working hard to ensure that it is done as soon as possible by taking the necessary legal and diplomatic steps to deal with it."

Malami holds separate meeting over another Abacha loot

Vanguard also reported that the AGF left London after the meeting to meet with the Swiss government to discuss the repatriation of another unspecified sum looted by Abacha. This follows the recent repatriation made by the Swiss government to the Nigerian government which the AGF finally confirmed.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, revealed in April that the sum of $322,515,931.83 was received into a special account in the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 18, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen 4 ways army said governors are sponsoring killersbullet
2 Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eidbullet
3 June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rockbullet

Related Articles

Abacha Nigeria to receive another $500m loot from US, UK, France
Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and it doesn't matter why he did it
June 12 Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue
June 12 Soyinka tells Buhari it's impossible to honour Abiola and praise Abacha
June 12 Babangida missed MKO Abiola's GCFR award for health reasons
Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime on him
June 12 The Epetedo declaration that killed MKO Abiola
Abacha Loot Adeosun reveals FG received $322.5m in December 2017
Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha loot
Abacha Loot 2 Nigerian lawyers to earn N6bn from recovery of $321m

Local

NAF deploys Combat Helicopter to Gusau
Gusau Attacks NAF deploys Combat Helicopter
President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state
Fire Disaster President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state
Buhari to sign 2018 Budget on Wednesday
Buhari President to sign 2018 Budget on Wednesday
Italy's ambassador to Nigeria says 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prison
Italy Ambassador says at least 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prisons