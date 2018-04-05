FG to review national lottery Act 2005, says Permanent Secretary

news

The Federal Government is set to review the provisions of the National Lottery Act 2005 to strengthen the capacities of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and National Lottery Trust Fund.

Chief Williams Alo, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, disclosed this at the launching of Medical First Aid Cabinets to Public Secondary Schools on Thursday in Abuja.

The official launch of the medical equipment was organised by the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) as part of efforts to promote healthcare coverage among students in public schools nationwide.

Alo said that the review of the Act would enable the two agencies to perform their statutory mandates effectively.

He said that government was interested in maximising the returns obtainable from lottery for good causes.

He enjoined all stakeholders to support government in bringing in the needed benefits for all Nigerians.

Alo added that government was convinced of the enormous potentials, which lottery holds for the development of the economy and it was determined to give full attention to the industry.

The permanent secretary urged individuals and organisations licensed to engage in national lottery business to sit up and perform or have their licenses revoked.

According to him, the need to grow other non-oil sources of revenue could not be over-emphasised, adding that Lottery was one of such alternative revenue sources that the present administration has identified.

“Hence, it will make it more productive and sustainable as the sector becomes firmly established. It is our expectation that lottery revenue will be included in the strategic plan of the nation.

Malam Bello Maigari, Acting Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), said donation of the medical equipment to schools was part of statutory mandate of the fund.

Maigari reiterated that the national lottery Act of 2005 mandated the fund to support the procurement of vital healthcare equipment to Nigerians.

“Today’s exercise represents a shining example on how National Lottery Trust Fund communicates this important message to its stakeholders, the general public and consumers of responsible lottery products.

“This event celebrates our national lottery beneficiaries to whom these medical equipment are donated, and illustrates how good cause is served,” he said.