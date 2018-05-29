Home > News > Local >

FG to reopen grazing reserves to end herdsmen killings

Herdsmen Crisis FG to reopen existing grazing reserves to end killings

Ogbeh said that although some of the 415 gazetted grazing reserves in the country have been encroached on, there is still about 3m hectares of land available.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Agric minister, Ogbeh, warns herdsmen crisis will be worse in 2019 play

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh

(GongNews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government says it will reopen the existing grazing reserves to address farmers-herdsmen clashes across the country.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this while speaking to newsmen on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the agriculture sector in three year.

Ogbeh said that although some of the 415 gazetted grazing reserves in the country had been encroached on, there was still about three million hectares of land available for cattle grazing reserves.

He said, “We have to get it sorted out and we are starting work in another week or two to reopen the old grazing reserves.

“At a time at the end of the first republic, there were 415 of them even as far down as the South West and South East.

“Today, they have been encroached upon (but) we still have three million hectares available for cattle grazing reserves, that is more than the cattle in Nigeria needs.

“The problem is that over the years, we forgot that these herdsmen were going to become a problem.

Suspected herdsmen attack Catholic seminary in Taraba, shoot priest play Armed herdsman - illustrative photo (National Daily )

”Later in life and especially, this new attitude by herdsmen that when they enter your farm, they should be free to eat your crops and you have no right to challenge them.

“That is a new phenomenon which we find extremely disturbing that when they do so, if you complain they can shoot you.

“That was not so many years ago which is why we simply have to deal with the matter now.

“But the final message to Nigerians is that we have no choice but to produce enough food to feed ourselves so that the average family does not spend more than 20 per cent of its earnings buying food.

”As it is, it almost 60 per cent that people spend buying food. It is too expensive and its not sustainable.’’

The minister said that the government would bring in cashew nuts processing machines to enable the country double her export earnings from N800 million dollars to 1.7 billion dollars annually.

“We send raw cashews to Vietnam and India; they process, create jobs and make two and half times the profit that we make.

“Vietnam earns 3.5 billion dollars a year from cashew nuts bought from Africa from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote de’Ivoire, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and Tanzania so, why can’t we process,’’ Ogbeh added.

ALSO READ: Herdsmen cut off hands of villagers in Ebonyi

Ogbeh said the Federal Government had launched a programme known as `LIFE’, to empower the rural areas by providing processing machines to women and youths cooperatives to add value to what they produce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
2 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
3 Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President has abandoned Igbos - PDP
Timi Frank APC chieftain reports Buhari to Trump
In Taraba Suspected herdsmen attack Catholic seminary, shoot priest
Saraki You’re not alone, SP tells children at Benue IDP camp
IPOB Pro-Biafra group announces May 30 sit-at-home order for national day of mourning
Killings Security chiefs to get ‘special funding’ to stop attacks
Osinbajo Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
Killings Senate in a prolong meeting with security chiefs

Local

We’re committed to peace building, good governance - Buhari
Buhari We’re committed to peace building, good governance – President
EFCC says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
EFCC Agency says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders