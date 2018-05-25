FG to re-visit abandoned projects – Minister

news

Mr Usani Uguru Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has said that the Federal Government will re-visit all abandoned projects across the nation.

Uguru Usani said this on Thursday during the inauguration of Nkwoagu-Isuochi Erosion Control project in Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

“The goal of the Federal Government is to revisit abandoned projects.

“We are up and doing because we want to ensure that all these lost projects are regained.

“This is why we are giving every project our best attention, to ensure that no project is abandoned and deploying resources to reclaim the abandoned ones.

“The Federal Government has initiated this policy to advance the nation’s socio-economic development and ensure that every Nigerian enjoys the dividends of democracy.”

He said that the Nkwoagu-Isuochi Erosion Control Project was an intervention effort by the government to prevent further devastation of the community.

According to him, the project was designed as a remedial measure to reclaim the damaged area, especially on account of its threat to the existence of a secondary school around the erosion site.

He said that the ministry would not be able to cover the scope of the project but would invite other agencies to fast track the execution of the project.

The minister solicited the understanding of the community and promised that the project would be completed to meet the community’s expectations.

In a remark, a state lawmaker, Mr Ikedi Ezekwesiri, said that the commencement of remedial work at the erosion site was a huge relief.

Ezekwesiri urged the ministry to involve the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the funding of the project in order to facilitate its execution.

“I appeal to you to review the design of the project to be executed in phases. This will go a long way in helping to complete the project in record time.’’

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Amuda community, Eze Okechukwu Chukwuji, thanked the Federal Government for its intervention.

He added that the project had given the people of Amuda a sense of belonging.