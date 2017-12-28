FG to bring back Nigerians willing to return from Libya

news

The Federal Government says it is committed to bringing back all Nigerians who are willing to return from Libya.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, gave the assurance while receiving a new set of 157 Nigerians who arrived from the North African country on Wednesday.

Maihajja, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, said special incentives were being put in place for all of them to restart their lives.

He admonished the returnees to turn a new leaf as utilise the resources available for citizens in Nigeria to better their lives.

” You have gone out and seen things yourself that Nigeria is a great country and your contributions can make it a greater country.

“I want you all to join the government in turning things around for this nation.

“Nigeria is blessed with all resources that everyone can tap from without any fear of being molested or exposed to inhuman treatment,” he told the returnees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 9.45pm aboard a BURAQ Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft with Registration Number 5A-DMG.

They comprised 54 adult females, 90 adult males, three children and 10 infants.

Amongst the returnees were eight pregnant women and one person with a medical case.

The returnees were brought back with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration and the European Union, having shown willingness to leave Libya where they had been stranded enroute Europe.