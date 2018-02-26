FG to announce new minimum wage in September

news

The Federal Government assured the Nigeria Labour Congress that the new national minimum wage will commence latest by end of September 2018.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige , was said to have disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, February 26, 2018, while speaking at the 40th Anniversary of the NLC.

Ngige said the new minimum wage would be announced before the end of the third quarter.

He said, "in furtherance to the determination by the federal government to attain the decent work agenda which involves opportunities for works that are productive and deliver a fair income, security in workplace, and social protection for families; there have been overtime, three minimum wage reviews and currently the tripartite committee on national minimum wage is set to review the current minimum wage.

"Memoranda are being received from relevant bodies are persons to enable the determination of a new minimum wage for the nation. By the third quarter of this year, a new minimum wage will be announced for the country."

The minister urged the workers to be more patient and understanding, adding that FG wants to ensure compliance by all state governments.

"Better late than never because some State governors are still owing and cannot pay the current N18,000 minimum wage to workers, that’s why we are ensuring we bring all stakeholders along and announce the new minimum wage at the appropriate time.

"But I can assure you that the third quarter is the maximum time the new minimum wage will be announced," Ngige added.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had in a new petition submitted to the tripartite committee on minimum wage requested for an increase of wage above N56,000 per month.

The current minimum wage is N18,000 per month.

The NLC Chairman, Kiri Mohammed, disclosed the new petition on Thursday, February 8, at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Civil Service Union in Abuja.