Home > News > Local >

FG, States, LGs share N655.17bn in January

FAAC FG, States, LGs share N655.17bn in January

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the N655.17 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UN appoints Kemi Adeosun to pension fund investment committee play

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Tuesday shared N655.17 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue for January.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the N655.17 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads.

“The total statutory revenue for the month is N540.44 billion.

“It was made up as follows: NNPC contributed N104.3 billion, DPR, N77.61 billion, FIRS collection from the oil sector is N88.37 billion and N116.9 billion from the non-oil sector.

“We also generated N51.98 billion from the Nigerian Customs Service. There was also a refund of some excess bank charges to the tune of N1.93 billion.

“There was a deduction of seven per cent cost of collection to the customs, four per cent to the FIRS and another four per cent to DPR.

“There was also a provision for FIRS tax refund of N2 billion and another refund by Customs to the tune of N8 billion.

“So the distributable revenue for the month is 655.17 billion, which includes VAT of N83.96 billion and N30.76 billion from the Forex Equalisation Account,” she said.

Adeosun said that oil revenue continued to be impacted negatively due to the continued sabotage of oil pipelines in the Nigeri-Delta region and the declaration of Force Majeure at Bonny Terminal.

“The decrease in crude oil exports sales by 0.59 million barrels resulted in decreased revenue from export sales of 11.65 million dollars.

“However, the average price of crude oil increased from 52.07 dollars to 56.83 dollars per barrel during the period under review.

“There were also marginal increases in revenues from Petroleum Profit Tax and VAT, while Import Duty and Oil Royalty recorded decreases,” she said.

To this end, Adeosun said that federal government received N252.5 billion, states, N150.1 billion and the local government, N98.7 billion.

She also said that N47.7 billion was also shared among the oil producing states, representing 13 per cent of the oil revenue generated in the month of December and shared in January.

Adeosun said that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) still remained 2.31 billion dollars.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested 'Bring Back Our Girls' convener, 15...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Read full text of President's 2018 Budget speech
In Kwara Committee reveals details of LG's salary payment for June
In Edo JAAC declares N2.18bn allocation for LGs in June
In Kwara We don't deduct N1.4b from LG allocation for SUBEB, says state government
Fayose FG approved $1 billion to fight Boko Haram, not Governors

Local

A mass funeral was held on January 11 in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, for people killed in clashes between cattle herders and farmers
In Nigeria Battle for land becomes biggest security challenge
OBJ is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Obasanjo's Letter Ex-President is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili Former minister says President Buhari values crude oil more than a Nigerian life
DPR
Fuel scarcity DPR sanctions 28 petrol stations in Delta