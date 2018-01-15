FG says Trump’s remarks deeply hurtful, offensive, if true

news

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday, summoned the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, to clarify issues regarding the alleged racist remarks credited to U.S. President, Mr Donald Trump.

The ministry’s Spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, in a statement, said that the Ambassador was represented by the Embassy’s Charge d’Affairs, Mr David Young.

He said “the minister sought clarification on the veracity or otherwise of the substance of the remarks, stressing that if they were true, they were deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable, especially given the cordial relations that exist between Nigerian and the U.S.”

Elias-Fatile quoted Young as saying in his remarks that “there were contradicting accounts by those present as to the veracity or otherwise of the substance of the remarks.

“Young stressed that Trump’s Government continues to hold the people of Nigeria in very high regard and valued the warm relations and excellent cooperation between the two countries.

“Trump also looks forward to building on this relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.”

The U.S. president reportedly made a racist comment at a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump allegedly said after being presented with a proposal to restore protection for immigrants from Africa and other countries.

Trump was also alleged to have said that African countries, alongside Haiti and El Salvador, constitute ‘shitholes’ from where migrants into the United States were undesirable.

The U.S. president had, however, denied ever describing any race as coming from “shithole countries” in a Friday morning tweet.

He said “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” Mr Trump said