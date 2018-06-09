Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG says guilty conscience is hunting Obasanjo

Obasanjo FG reacts to ex-president's allegations, says guilty conscience is hunting OBJ

Minister of Information said Obasanjo would not need to be worried if he does not have skeleton in his cupboard.

  • Published:
Why Nigerians should vote Buhari out in 2019 - Obasanjo play

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo exchanging pleasantries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, before OBJ later withdrew his support for the incumbent administration.

(Bayo Omoboriowo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has reacted to for president Olusegun Obasanjo's allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari is plotting to frame him up and get him arrested.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed described it as the "concoction of a mind worried by guilt" in a statement released on Friday, June 8.

He wondered why Obasanjo is afraid if he does not have skeleton in his cupboard.

play

"This administration will never engage in a frame-up of innocent citizens," Mohammed said.

"That is neither in the character of President Muhammadu Buhari nor in that of his administration. Only the guilty should be worried. To paraphrase an African proverb, a man who has no wife cannot lose an inlaw to the cold hands of death.

"The administration is also strongly committed to the tenets of democracy, including freedom of speech and the right to dissent. But we understand that those who, in their time, were untethered to those principles would find it hard to believe."

 

The minister added that the Buhari administration is focused and committed to delivering the dividends of democracy and would not succumb to any attempts to be distracted by those who "helped to deepen the wounds inflicted by the blow of injustice that followed an election that was widely acclaimed to be free, fair and credible"

"Added to that is the frustration brought about by the fact that the contraption they have so much hyped as a freeway to power has failed to gain traction. Faced with this double tragedy, even the strongest of men may begin to succumb to a figment of their imagination. They may start crying wolf where there is none", he added.

Obasanjo has since his critical open letter to Buhari continued to urged to speak against the current administration and urged Nigerians to vote him out in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declarationbullet
2 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet
3 MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime on him
Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is his legacy?
Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declaration
Buhari President's aide mocks Obasanjo as he honours MKO Abiola
Orji Kalu I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Ex Governor
Buhari President mourns Justice Akanbi, describes him as man of enviable integrity
Mustapha Akanbi Update: Pioneer ICPC boss to be buried today

Local

June 12: Senate asks FG to pay MKO Abiola's entitlement
Abiola FG releases details of national honours investiture for late politician
Buhari signs Bill that forbids VPs from more than single term
Buhari President signs Bill that forbids VPs from serving more than single term
Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia
Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia Justice lied to EFCC, not admitted in hospital as claimed – Doctor
Kidnap kingpin, Evans being led by the police
Chukwudi Onuamadike Evans used soldier as decoy during crime spree, says witness