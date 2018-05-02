Home > News > Local >

FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary

Codeine Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary

  • Published:
Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary play

Codeine

(BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ministry of health has said that the decision to ban codeine by the Federal Government is not based on a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

On Monday, April 30, 2018, BBC Africa released an investigative documentary on codeine abuse in Nigeria.

The documentary, titled ‘Sweet Sweet Codeine’, delves into the underworld of codeine distribution and sale in Nigeria.

It also highlighted the effects of the drug on young women and men around the country.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, Olajide Oshundun a committee had already been put in place to investigate how to control the menace of codeine addiction.

Premium Times reports that the Committee on the Codeine Control Working and other related Matter Group (CCRWG) was set up by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in January.

Oshundun also said that the ban of codeine on May 1 only coincided with the BBC documentary.

ALSO READ: How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on codeine

He said “The body of the statement released by the ministry yesterday indicated that a working committee had been constituted by the government and they submitted an interim report.

“The memorandum was submitted on April 30 and it was due to that the minister took the step to ban codeine and that is why the statement was issued. It was only a coincidence that the government took action almost immediately after BBC’s broadcast.”

“The government did not take action due to the report.

“The action was done as a result of the memorandum,” he added.

The BBC documentary, again sparked the conversation on codeine abuse in Nigeria, giving rise to a lot of reactions on social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Banning codeine isn't what the doctor would have recommended
Lifestyle 2 most popular codeine cough drugs wrecking Nigerian youths
Codeine Diet Federal government bans importation of cough syrup
Lifestyle 3 takeaways from BBC Africa's documentary on codeine abuse in Nigeria
Ban On Codeine Senate calls for full compliance
Drug Abuse '70% of Codeine syrups get into Sambisa forest’ - Senator
Ban On Codeine Kaduna residents applaud FG

Local

Kaduna Government sacks over 4000 teachers for incompetence
Nasir El-Rufai Nothing is possible without some level of security
Buratai says Boko Haram has been completely defeated
Tukur Buratai COAS offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS
Senator Melaye now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Melaye Kogi Senator now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts