FG releases details of national honours investiture for Abiola

Buhari will also honour late prominent lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi and Babagana Kingibe, Abiola's running mate in the 1993 election.

The Federal Government has announced the modalities for the conferment of national honours on late businessman and politician, Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Also to be honoured are late prominent lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi and Babagana Kingibe, Abiola's running mate in the 1993 election.

Abiola will be given the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) title while Gani will get the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) title will be conferred on Kingibe.

According to a statement released by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the pro-democracy heroes will be honour an investiture scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Conference Hall, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Read full statement below:

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HONOURS JUNE 12 PRO-DEMOCRACY HEROES

Following the historic designation of June 12 as DEMOCRACY DAY and NATIONAL HOLIDAY, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, will confer Post-Humous national honours on Chief M.K.O. Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Chief Gani Fawehinmi as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). He will also decorate Ambassador Babagana Kingibe with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), at an investiture scheduled to take place as follows:-

DATE: Tuesday, June 12 2018 
VENUE: Conference Hall, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja
TIME: 10.00 am

2. Accordingly, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe , the family of the late Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola and that of Chief Gani Fawehinmi , along with the underlisted key players of June 12 struggle are cordially invited:

· Members of the National Executive Committee of the SDP including States Chairmen and Secretaries at the time of June 12, 1993

· Governors elected under SDP platform

· Former Senate Presidents – Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute and Speaker Agunwa Anekwe along with Principal Officers of the National Assembly elected under SDP platform

· Speakers of the States Assembly elected under SDP platform

· All Chairmen of the States Traditional Councils from the six South-Western States

 

· Prof. Wole Soyinka

· Mr. Femi Falana, SAN

· Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

· Chief Bisi Akande

· Ms. Ayo Obe

· Bayo Onanuga – The News

· Kunle Ajibade – Tempo

· Nosa Igiebor – Tell

· Kayode Komolafe – Media Hope 93

· Senator Janathan Zwingina – DG Hope 93

· Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori

· Prof. Humphrey Nwosu

3. Also invited are Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogora, Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council and all State Governors.

4. Accommodation has been reserved for all invitees at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Tafawa Balewa Way, area 11, Garki, Abuja from Monday, 11th June 2018. For further inquiries please contact William Alo, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation by telephone on +234 803 585 4332.

5. Invitation letters have been despatched. However, should the invitation arrive late, this publication serves as a formal invitation.

 

