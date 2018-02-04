Home > News > Local >

FG plans to roll-out nationwide screening for cancers-Adewole

Isaac Adewole FG plans to roll-out nationwide screening for cancers

The minister via a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry on Sunday in Abuja, also said individuals have roles to play to check cancer.

  • Published:
Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister play

Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister

(NigerianEye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, says the Federal Government has concluded plans to roll-out nationwide screening for most common types of cancers.

The minister via a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry on Sunday in Abuja, also said individuals have roles to play to check cancer.

Adewole spoke at a ceremony to mark the 2018 World Cancer Day, with the theme “We can, I can.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that World Cancer Day is cerebrated on the Feb.4, every year.

According to the minister, the screening will be on the most common types of cancers, such as breast and cervical cancer in women and prostate cancer among men.

He stated that this year’s theme was geared towards exploring individual and collective drive in reducing the global burden of cancer.

Adewole said that individuals could play their role in fighting cancer through healthy lifestyle choices by engaging in weekly physical activities for at least two and half hours for adult, and an hour for children.

He said other lifestyle modifications included avoiding tobacco smoking and eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol intake and staying safe under the sun.

Adewole also emphasised that high index of suspicion for early symptoms and signs of cancer were important, because finding cancer early makes it easier to treat and cure.

The minister appealed to communities to dispel myths and misconceptions that led to stigma and discrimination against people living with the disease.

Adewole said that the commissioning of a new radiotherapy machine at National Hospital Abuja, recently, would provide easy access to radiation treatment for Nigerians.

He added that additional new machine was donated by SHELL Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) and would be in operational at National Hospital Abuja, in the next few months.

He added that the facility at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) would be offering full and uninterrupted services from June 2018.

“In spite of the numerous interventi

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border...bullet
3 In Enugu Police arrest 3 suspects after trailing stolen vehicle to Abiabullet

Related Articles

Measles FCTA to hold vaccination in 3,998 settlements
Lassa Fever Ebonyi Govt. chides FG for poor response
Lifestyle Pharmacists raise alarm over codeine abuse
Lifestyle 853 motorcycles donated to Nigeria by WHO
Adebayo Shittu Buhari’s achievements in 2 years beats PDP’s 16 years
Aisha Buhari First lady praises health minister, doctors over son's well-being
Kabir Gbemisola Oil mogul opens 2 ultra-modern retail stations
In PortHarcourt How Doctors conspired to kill a young man
Pulse List 2017 Health scares that gripped Nigeria this year

Local

In Ondo State APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Ajimobi’s wife tasks women on righteousness
Buhari was wrongfully advised to visit Cross River by the Governor
Presidential Visit APC in Nasarawa urges residents to give Buhari rousing welcome
Okorocha bans sale of Indian hemp and smoking in Imo
Okorocha Imo governor bans sale of Indian hemp, smoking