Home > News > Local >

FG, Med-View to evacuate 5,037 Nigerians from Libya

Federal Government FG, Med-View sign agreement to evacuate 5,037 Nigerians from Libya

A total of 6,806 Nigerians were evacuated from Libya in 2017 through the efforts of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the EU.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG, Med-View sign agreement to evacuate 5,037 Nigerians from Libya play

Medview Airlines

(The EagleOnline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has appointed Med-View Airline, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to participate in the evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians from Libya.

The Airline's Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Mr Isiaq Na’Allah, and Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman of NEMA, South-West Zone, confirmed the development in Lagos on Saturday.

NAN reports that the agreement was signed between the parties in Abuja on Friday, December 29, 2017.

The agreement is expected to facilitate the smooth repatriation of Nigerians from the volatile North African country.

It was signed on behalf of the airline by Na’ Allah, while the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja and Mrs Fatima Bukar, a Senior Legal Officer of NEMA, signed on behalf of the agency.

Na’Allah said in a statement that Med-View Airline would participate in the transportation of the returnees with another carrier to be appointed by the government.

He said, "This kind of responsibility is meant for Nigerian carriers, because it is our responsibility, and we have the capacity to carry out this operation.

“We have demonstrated the capacity that we can do it and we are honoured to have been appointed by the Federal Government through NEMA."

According to him, it is a known fact that Med-View Airline has been in operations for the past 10 years and has successfully carried out Hajj operations within and outside the country.

Na’Allah said,"I think that was a factor the government considered before we were assigned this national project.

"We will deliver professionally up to international standard and the government is not making any mistake for entrusting Nigerian carrier to this kind of project."

A total of 6,806 Nigerians were evacuated from Libya in 2017 through the efforts of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

ALSO READ: Another Libyan returnee narrates horror tale

However, following reports of gross abuse of Nigerians in the country where they had been stranded enroute Europe, President Muhammadu Buhari recently constituted a 17-man fact finding committee.

The committee, headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, is saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the repatriation of Nigerians and also reintegrating them into the society, in collaboration with the state governments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Yusuf Buhari All you need to know about accident involving president's sonbullet
3 Yusuf Buhari President’s daughter, Zahra speaks on her brother’s...bullet

Related Articles

Libya Slave Trade 6,672 Nigerians voluntarily returned in 12 months – NEMA
Libya Slave Trade FG reiterates commitment to bringing back Nigerians willing to return home
Buhari President says nothing about petrol scarcity in Christmas message
Slave Trade Edo Govt. begins payment of stipends to Libya returnees
Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle migrants
In Libya Over 25,000 Nigerians held in slave and sex camps - NAPTIP boss
Libya Returnees NEMA receives 167 Nigerians
Atiku Ex-VP calls for enabling environment for job creation

Local

Amaechi says Wike thinks about him in the toilet
Nyesom Wike Governor’s Forum approval of $1bn insurgency fund is illegal – Wike
Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boards
Buhari President passes 6 bills into law
Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Godwin Obaseki Governor signs 2018 budget into law
President says Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation
Buhari Presidency outlines 17 key achievements in 2017