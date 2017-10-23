FG denies plan to extradite 1000 Turkish nationals

The Federal Government on Monday denied reports that Nigeria had agreed to extradite 1000 Turkish nationals, at the request of Turkish Government over terrorism.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in a statement by his media aide Sarah Sanders on Monday in Abuja.

Onyeama said the attention of his ministry had been drawn to some media reports credited to him over alleged extradition plan of Turkish nationals from Nigeria.

The reports had quoted Onyeama as saying that “there was a request for the extradition of some of the Turks in Nigeria who have been given asylum to remain in Nigeria and recognised by the UN as political refugees and the Turkish government requested that we extradite some of them.

“There was also a request that the schools and hospitals established by Gülen Movement should be closed in Nigeria. They now labelled them Fethtulah (FETO) as a terrorists organisation”.

It also quoted Onyeama as saying that President Buhari assured President Erdogan that Nigeria would not allow its territory to be used as a breeding ground for any terrorist or group of individuals with the aim of destabilising Turkey.

“The point was made and Mr President with regard to the Gülen movement that under no circumstances would Nigeria allow itself to be a base for the destabilisation of Turkey."

The minister said that Nigeria did not enter into any agreement with any nation to extradite its nationals.

He assured all foreigners living in Nigeria legally that their protection is guaranteed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to state in clear terms that, no such agreement was entered into.

“Every individual, of whatever nationality, legally residing in Nigeria is guaranteed full protection under Nigerian and international laws,” he said.