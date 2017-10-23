Home > News > Local >

FG denies plan to extradite 1000 Turkish nationals

Geoffrey Onyeama FG denies plan to extradite 1000 Turkish nationals

Onyeama said the attention of his ministry had been drawn to some media reports credited to him over alleged extradition plan of Turkish nationals from Nigeria.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara play

President Muhammadu Buhari with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government on Monday denied  reports that Nigeria had agreed to extradite 1000 Turkish nationals, at the request of Turkish Government over terrorism.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in a statement by his media aide Sarah Sanders on Monday in Abuja.

Onyeama said the attention of his ministry had been drawn to some media reports credited to him over alleged extradition plan of Turkish nationals from Nigeria.

The reports had quoted Onyeama as saying that “there was a request for the extradition of some of the Turks in Nigeria who have been given asylum to remain in Nigeria and recognised by the UN as political refugees and the Turkish government requested that we extradite some of them.

“There was also a request that the schools and hospitals established by Gülen Movement should be closed in Nigeria. They now labelled them Fethtulah (FETO) as a terrorists organisation”.

It also quoted Onyeama as saying that President Buhari assured President Erdogan that Nigeria would not allow its territory to  be used as a breeding ground for any terrorist or group of individuals with the aim of destabilising Turkey.

The point was made and Mr President with regard to the Gülen movement that under no circumstances would Nigeria allow itself to be a base for the destabilisation of Turkey."

The minister said that Nigeria did not enter into any agreement with any nation to extradite its nationals.

He assured all foreigners living in Nigeria legally that their protection is guaranteed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to state in clear terms that, no such agreement was entered into.

“Every individual, of whatever nationality, legally residing in Nigeria is guaranteed full protection under Nigerian and international laws,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa...bullet
3 Maina Buhari fires reinstated ex-pension bossbullet

Related Articles

Buhari FG okays establishment of new schools, hospitals by Turkey – Presidency
Boko Haram Buhari says opposition acknowledge his achievements
Buhari President challenges African leaders on peace, development agenda
Buhari President promises to make Nigeria attractive to investors
Buhari President urges D-8 countries to prioritise incentives for trade
Buhari President visits Turkish Parliament
Buhari President visits Mausoleum, lauds relations between Nigeria, Turkey
Erdogan, Buhari Presidents to ramp up Nigeria-Turkey cooperation
Buhari President meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara
Buhari President leaves Nigeria for D8 summit in Turkey

Local

Senator Gbenga Ashafa
Gbenga Ashafa Senator promises to lay foundation for smart transportation
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso 61st Birthday Cocktail Party
Kwankwaso How senator marked his 61st birthday in Lagos
Resident doctors
In Jos Teaching hospital resident doctors protest sack of 100 members
One of Nigeria's refineries
Obaseki FG should deregulate petroleum sector now, ex-NNPC boss