FG demolishes Patience Jonathan's Abuja property (PHOTO)

Patience Jonathan FG demolishes ex-First Lady's Abuja property (PHOTO)

Mrs. Jonathan's lawyer accused the FCDA of disregarding the rule of law and due process in carrying out the demolition.

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan has kicked against the demolition of one her properties in Abuja.

The property located in Mabushi District was destroyed on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The demolished Abuja property of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan

The building was being used to run a Foundation owned by Mrs. Jonathan.

Speaking the on the demolition,  her counsel, Emmanuel Anene said it was a surprise that the FCDA would demolish the building as the relevant authorities had been shown the building plan.

He said the matter was already in court, accusing the FCDA of disregarding the rule of law and due process in carrying out the demolition.

He said, "Sometime before, people from development control came to the site, alleging that there was no approval for the building. We met them at their office and showed them the approval, which they accepted.

"We thought that the matter was over. They had earlier gone to court with application for forfeiture of the property to the government which they failed to achieve at the Lagos high court. So we were surprised that a team came in this afternoon without notifying us to remove the structure.

"Also, we were not served with any notice for demolition, they just came in now and started the demolition of the structure."

But the FCDA argued that notice was served for the demolition of the property, adding that that the building had no approval.

