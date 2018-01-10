Home > News > Local >

FG demolishes notorious killer, Don Waney's mansion in Rivers

FG demolishes notorious kidnapper's mansion in Rivers (PHOTOS)

The house was levelled to the ground on Tuesday, as heavily-armed security agents surrounded the building to supervise the demolition.

FG demolishes notorious kidnapper, Don Waney's mansion in Rivers

Don Waney was one of Nigeria's most feared criminal

The Federal Government has demolished a multi-million naira mansion in Omoku, Rivers State, owned by the slain Niger Delta militant and notorious kidnapper, Don Wani.

According to Punch, the house was levelled to the ground on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, as heavily-armed security agents surrounded the building to supervise the demolition.

Wani and two of his gang members were shot dead on Saturday, January 6, in Enugu where they were hiding after carrying out the New Year massacre in Omoku, Rivers.

A joint team of soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services hunted down the killers.

A resident in the area was quoted as saying that the bulldozers used in bringing down the mansion came in on Tuesday morning after over 15 Hilux vehicles had brought in security operatives, including soldiers and policemen.

The source, identified as Ukandu said the security operatives surrounded the building, apparently to prevent any intruder from obstructing the demolition.

ALSO READ: Wike says Don Waney's death is a "huge relief to the entire State"

He explained that the mansion was reduced to rubble after several hours to bulldozing.

"Nobody was allowed to enter the place, especially those who wanted to take photographs of what was going on. More than 15 Hilux vehicles brought in security agents and after that, six bulldozers came in and brought the building down," Ukandu told Punch.  

Speaking on the demolition, the spokesman for the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said Wani forfeited the property and other things to the government after he became a fugitive and refused to come out and defend himself over allegations of killings in ONELGA.

