FG declares Tuesday May 1, 2018 as public day

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018 as a public holiday to celebrate Workers’ Day.

This was made known to newsmen by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd.).

The minister said that “the central role workers play in government activities and decisions, and for keeping faith with the present administration in its resolve to build a better Nigeria.”

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. M. Umar, “The minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration.”

Dambazau also praised Nigerian workers for their hard work, loyalty and resolve to build a better Nigeria.