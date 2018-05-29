Home > News > Local >

FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport

Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport play

Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport

(Information Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isoaac Adewole, has paid an unscheduled visit to Port-Health Service  at Nnamdi International Airport Abuja to ensure that screening measures are heightened at all points of entry.

A statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry said the minister made the unscheduled visit on Monday.

Akinola said the visit was part of the Minister’s effort at ensuring that screening measures were heightened and health security infrastructure was strengthened particularly at all ports of entry.

She added that the visit was also to allay the fear entertained by the public that medical teams were not on hand at points of entry to screen and monitor movement into the country.

She quoted the minister as saying that the ministry and its agencies were committed to ensuring the  safety of all Nigerians.

The minister said government was determined at ensuring that no disease including Ebola was imported into the country.

He added that Nigeria was better prepared to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases at all times.

The Airport Manager, Mr. Sanni Mahmud, said the  screening had not stopped as it was an essential element of security checks put in place to safeguard  the country from diseases afflicting other countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
2 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
3 Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted...bullet

Related Articles

Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Abayomi Shogunle Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Democracy Day NLC demands accountability from political office holders

Local

EFCC says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
EFCC Agency says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Abayomi Shogunle Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Democracy Day: NLC demands accountability from political office holders
Democracy Day NLC demands accountability from political office holders