FG approves $6.7bn for Ibadan – Kaduna railway project

news

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday approved 6.7billion dollars for the construction of Ibadan-Kaduna standard gauge railway project.

Addressing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), held at State House Council Chamber Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the project was part of the Ibadan to Kano railway project.

According to him, the Kaduna to Kano standard gauge project had earlier been awarded by the government.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had approved 1.2 billion dollars for the construction of the Kano-Kaduna standard gauge railway project.‎

He said that the China EXIM bank had agreed to finance the Ibadan –Kano railway project.

“The Council approved the award of a new contract from Ibadan to Kaduna. You know earlier the council had awarded from Kaduna to Kano‎.

“So, the entire Ibadan to Kano as a stretch has been awarded. What was awarded today was Ibadan to Kaduna at the cost of 6.7billion dollars. This is an old contract that was awarded in 2006.

“The only different now is that we had to award the spur that is going to Ado-Ekiti. There is a new contract from Oshogbo to Ado-Ekiti that has brought the entire contract to 6.7 billion dollars from Ibadan to Kaduna and it was awarded to a Chinese company,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: 3 things Nigeria can learn from Kenya's new railway project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammed Bello, who also briefed on the outcome of the Council’s meeting, said two contracts were approved for the FCT.

He revealed that N273million was approved for the supply of chemicals for the FCT Water Board for purification of water in the FCT.

Bello said N1.9billion was also approved for the reconstruction of Bill Clinton Drive along the Umar Yar’adua Express way, leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.