Femi Falana accuses police of humiliating Dino Melaye

(SaharaReporters)
Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has criticised the police force for arraigning Senator Dino Melaye in court on a wheelchair.

The Senator has been dragged before two courts of law in two days on a stretcher.

Falana also described the way the police has been treating the Senator as humiliating and degrading, adding that it is a violation of his rights.

He said "The arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye on a stretcher in Abuja on Wednesday and Lokoja on Thursday morning is unacceptable in a civilised society.

“It is particularly degrading and humiliating as it violates the fundamental right to the dignity of his person guaranteed by Section 34 of the constitution and Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.”

Meanwhile, the Senior Magistrate Court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi state has ruled that Senator Dino Melaye, should be remanded in prison while he stands trial for the criminal charges brought against him.

Chief Magistrate, Suleiman Abdulahi, denied the lawmaker's bail application and asked that he should be kept in custody till June 11, 2018, when the trial will commence.

