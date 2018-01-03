Femi Adesina :  Presidential aide bags Chieftaincy title in Enugu

Home > News > Local >

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina play

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has been conferred with the traditional title of Nwanne Di Na Mba (A brother in another land)  Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State.

Adesina received the chieftaincy title during the 1st Grand Ofala festival of Igwe Cyprain Nevobasi, Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Agunnese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku Kingdom in Enugu on Tuesday.

The Igwe said Adesina deserved the title because of his passion for the country and his commitment in serving President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ceremony was witnessed by  the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, members of his cabinet, traditional rulers in the State and Oba Rufus Ogunwole, the  Alagbara of Agba Kingdom, Osun State, among others .

Responding, Adesina who thanked the Igwe for the honour said he accepted the title because it was good for national cohesion, coming outside of his ethnic stock.

"It was completely unsolicited," he said.

The Igwe’s  Ofala festival also marked his 14 years on the throne of his ancestors.

Agunnese Afam Mmaku is one of the three communities that make up Mmaku Kingdom in Awgu local government of Enugu State.

Earlier, Adesina, who visited the palace of the traditional ruler of Obuoffia Awkunanaw in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, Igwe Igwesi Obiorah Igwesi, assured the community that under President Buhari’s watch Nigeria will witness unprecedented development and progress.

"A new foundation is being laid for our economy, social and political life and during the time of President Buhari things will change for the better in Nigeria and we will all experience and be blessed by it," he said.

In his remarks, Igwesi said President Muhammadu Buhari deserved a second-term to consolidate his good works of development and prosperity for the country.

The traditional ruler commended President Buhari for restoring the country’s image in the international community, adding that the President had done exceedingly well in the fight against corruption as well as formulating policies and programmes aimed at boosting the economy of the nation.

‘"Those who have abused the opportunities of public office are now constantly on the run and some are vomiting what they took illegally.

‘"Send our appreciation to the President that in the international community the image of Nigeria is gradually being restored.

"Before now, we the Igbo’s were suspicious of President Buhari. But we have seen his programmes and we have no choice but to embrace him and urge other Nigerians to support him beyond 2019 if he intends to seek another term," the traditional ruler said.

ALSO READ: 'Buhari is solving Nigeria’s problems,' Adesina says

The Igwe said it was instructive that a neigbouring community in Enugu honoured  Adesina with a chieftaincy title, describing the gesture as well deserved.

He said beyond being an accomplished and consummate media personnel, the Special Adviser has excelled in his duty of informing Nigerians on the President’s activities, programmes and policies.

