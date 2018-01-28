Watch video of female soldiers getting ready to face Boko Haram

Despite the Federal Government's claim that Boko Haram has been defeated, the sect has been carrying out attacks in the North-East.
The video of the happy soldiers was posted on Twitter by Sahara Reporters.
The onslaught by Boko Haram has displaced thousands from their homes, while many others have been killed and maimed.
The Federal Government has constantly declared that the sect has been defeated, amidst several bomb blasts in the North-East region.