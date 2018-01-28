Watch video of female soldiers getting ready to face Boko Haram

news

Some female soldiers have been caught on camera rejoicing over their deployment to the North-East to battle Boko haram.

The video of the happy soldiers was posted on Twitter by Sahara Reporters.

The onslaught by Boko Haram has displaced thousands from their homes, while many others have been killed and maimed.

ALSO READ: 5 soldiers reportedly killed in surprise Boko Haram attack

The Federal Government has constantly declared that the sect has been defeated, amidst several bomb blasts in the North-East region.