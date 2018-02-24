news

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye shocked most Nigerians when he revealed that he will be running for President in 2019.

According to him, Nigeria has all the resources it needs to be a desirable place for anyone to inhabit, provided it gets the right leadership.

Durotoye also revealed that he will be joining a political party - Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) to enable him achieve his ambition.

In a bid to endear himself to Nigerians ahead of the elections in 2019, the motivational speaker, released some of his achievements.

Here they are:

1. Fela Durotoye is a NATION BUILDER & the Chief Executive Officer of the GEMSTONE GROUP, a Leadership Development Institution aimed at raising leaders of excellence and exemplary values who would be committed to building Nigeria into a most desirable nation to live in by Wednesday the 31st of December 2025.

2. Fela currently mentors over 15,000 leaders in business, enterprise, education, religion and the professional services sectors on the platform of The Fela Durotoye Leadership Network.

3. Fela holds a Bachelors degree (B.Sc.) in Computer Science & Economics along with a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where he wrote his MBA thesis on The Management of Change in Complex Organisations.

4. He is also an Alumnus of Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program of the prestigious Harvard University, Boston (Massachusetts).

5. Over the past decade, he has built a track record of National Transformation projects, many of which are so bold and audacious; near impossible tasks. Notable among the too many to mention transformation projects which Fela has championed is the largest urban renewal project in Nigeria’s history known as MUSHIN MAKEOVER where Fela mobilized over 2,000 volunteers to paint 296 houses across 7 streets of the Mushin suburb of Lagos, AT NO CHARGE to the owners and resident of the buildings.

In the course of the Mushin Makeover project, over 100 unemployed youths were trained by Berger Paints PLC in ‘The Art & Technique of Painting’.

Fela Durotoye doesn’t stand a chance

Following Durotoye’s announcement that he plans to run for President in 2019, some political pundits say he does not stand a chance.

Their reasons being that 2019 is too soon, and he needs to build support among the grassroot.