Home > News > Local >

Fela Durotoye shares 5 important facts about himself

Fela Durotoye 5 important things leadership trainer wants Nigerians to know about him

In a bid to endear himself to Nigerians ahead of the elections in 2019, the motivational speaker, released some of his achievements.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
17 important things Fela Durotoye wants Nigerians to know about him play

Fela Durotoye

(The Cable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye shocked most Nigerians when he revealed that he will be running for President in 2019.

According to him, Nigeria has all the resources it needs to be a desirable place for anyone to inhabit, provided it gets the right leadership.

Durotoye also revealed that he will be joining a political party - Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) to enable him achieve his ambition.

In a bid to endear himself to Nigerians ahead of the elections in 2019, the motivational speaker, released some of his achievements.

Fela Durotoye will run for President in 2019 play

Fela Durotoye

(Instagram/@feladurotoye)

 

Here they are:

1. Fela Durotoye is a NATION BUILDER & the Chief Executive Officer of the GEMSTONE GROUP, a Leadership Development Institution aimed at raising leaders of excellence and exemplary values who would be committed to building Nigeria into a most desirable nation to live in by Wednesday the 31st of December 2025.

2. Fela currently mentors over 15,000 leaders in business, enterprise, education, religion and the professional services sectors on the platform of The Fela Durotoye Leadership Network.

3. Fela holds a Bachelors degree (B.Sc.) in Computer Science & Economics along with a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where he wrote his MBA thesis on The Management of Change in Complex Organisations.

Fela Durotoye declares intention to run for president play

Fela Durotoye declares intention to run for president

(Pulse)

 

4. He is also an Alumnus of Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program of the prestigious Harvard University, Boston (Massachusetts).

17 important things Fela Durotoye wants Nigerians to know about him play

Fela Durotoye and Wife, Tara

(Daily Family NG)

 

5. Over the past decade, he has built a track record of National Transformation projects, many of which are so bold and audacious; near impossible tasks. Notable among the too many to mention transformation projects which Fela has championed is the largest urban renewal project in Nigeria’s history known as MUSHIN MAKEOVER where Fela mobilized over 2,000 volunteers to paint 296 houses across 7 streets of the Mushin suburb of Lagos, AT NO CHARGE to the owners and resident of the buildings.

In the course of the Mushin Makeover project, over 100 unemployed youths were trained by Berger Paints PLC in ‘The Art & Technique of Painting’.

17 important things Fela Durotoye wants Nigerians to know about him play

Fela Durotoye

(FridayPosts)

 

Fela Durotoye doesn’t stand a chance

Following Durotoye’s announcement that he plans to run for President in 2019, some political pundits say he does not stand a chance.

Their reasons being that 2019 is too soon, and he needs to build support among the grassroot.

Other Nigerians reportedly interested in taking Buhari’s job are Donald Duke, Governor Ayo Fayose, Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

Presidential Battle 7 candidates who want Buhari's job
Paul Adefarasin 7 famous people who have been spotted at Pastor’s House on the Rock
Olusegun Obasanjo Former President's son weds sweetheart in Lagos
Schick Magazine Folake Coker, Deola Sagoe, more female lifestyle entrepreneurs for 'Power Issue'
Pulse Opinion A young Nigerian president in 2019 is possible
Fela Durotoye Motivational speaker will run for President in 2019
Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is too soon for him

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency