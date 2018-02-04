Home > News > Local >

Federal Poly, Oko, happy over immortalisation of Ekwueme

In Anambra Federal Poly, Oko, happy over immortalisation of Ekwueme

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had last Friday renamed the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebony,  after Ekwueme during a funeral service for the late elder statesman.

  • Published:
Dr Alex Ekwueme play

Dr Alex Ekwueme

(Twitter/@InnoKorie)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management and staff  of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra has expressed its gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over the immortalisation of the late former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had last Friday renamed the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebony,  after Ekwueme during a funeral service for the late elder statesman.

Prof. Godwin Onu, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic,  Oko,  told NAN on Sunday in Oko that his institution shared in the honour done to Ekwueme because of what the deceased represented to the polytechnic.

Ekwueme was the founding father of our polytechnic and whatever good associated with him is by extension an honour to our institution,’’ he said.

Onu told NAN that the students, staff, and management of the polytechnic had rather expected the Federal Government to elevate the Federal Polytechnic Oko to a Federal University.

Upgrading the Polytechnic, Oko,  to a federal university would have been a better way to immortalise Ekwueme because of the enormity of the good works  he did in Oko and the entire Anambra,’’ he said.

NAN recalled that Ekwueme founded the Polytechnic,  Oko,  in 1976 when he was  the pioneer President-General of Oko Peoples Union.

The late Vice-President led the Oko community to construct the school which the Anambra State Government later transformed to College of Arts and Science before it was upgraded to a polytechnic.

Onu said that the school was glad that the call for the immortalisation of Ekwueme was made real by President Buhari during the burial.

He  described the burial rites of  the late Vice-President as a “good outing,’’ saying that the school and Oko people were happy with the turn-out of who-is-who in Nigeria during the burial.

“Ekwueme left good legacies as a politician and that explains why many sons and daughters of Oko and who-is-who in Nigeria came to Oko to pay their last respect to  him,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border...bullet
3 In Enugu Police arrest 3 suspects after trailing stolen vehicle to Abiabullet

Related Articles

Alex Ekwueme Buhari names federal university after late politician
Obasanjo Tinubu says ex president was simply playing politics with his letter
Alex Ekwueme Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra
Alex Ekwueme Late Ekwueme was a deputy I trusted – Shagari
Alex Ekwueme South-East Governors honour former Vice President
Alex Ekwueme We are not mourning but celebrating Ekwueme’s legacies-Enugu Assembly
Alex Ekwueme Photos from the Parade of Honour for late vice president
Tinubu Ekwueme would have made Nigeria great if PDP had allowed him- APC national leader
Alex Ekueme Former Vice-President was committed to Nigeria’s unity – Osinbajo

Local

In Ondo State APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board
Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister
Isaac Adewole FG plans to roll-out nationwide screening for cancers
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Ajimobi’s wife tasks women on righteousness
Buhari was wrongfully advised to visit Cross River by the Governor
Presidential Visit APC in Nasarawa urges residents to give Buhari rousing welcome