Federal Government signs agreement with GE on rail concession

An International Consortium led by GE has signed an agreement with Nigerian officials in Washington D.C. to proceed with the Interim Phase of the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession.

The agreement followed the award of preferred bidder to GE by the Federal Government in May 2017.

Initiated by General Electric, the world’s premier digital industrial company, the Consortium is comprised of SinoHydro, a leading infrastructure construction services corporation, Transnet, a leader in transportation and logistics infrastructure management and APM Terminals, a global port, terminal and intermodal inland services provider.

In the interim phase of the rail concession, Remedial Works will be carried out on part of the narrow-gauge rail line system to make it technically and economically operable. Additionally, a joint operation will be established between the Consortium and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) with an initial supply of 10 locomotives and 200 wagons to augment the existing rolling stock in Nigeria.