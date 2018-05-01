Home > News > Local >

Federal Government signs agreement with GE on rail concession

Federal Government Nigeria, GE sign agreement on rail concession

The agreement followed the award of preferred bidder to GE by the Federal Government in May 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Federal Government signs agreement with GE on rail concession play

L-R Neil Mackin, Manager – Business Development, APMT Nigeria; Thomas Konditi, CEO & President, GE Transportation Africa; Honorable Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; Mr. Ding Zhengguo, Chairman, PowerChina International Group Ltd; Petrus Fusi, Chief Executive, Transnet International Holdings; Standing- Lazarus Angbazo, CEO & President, GE Nigeria; Fola Oyeyinka, SSA, Economic Matters to the President and Eyo Ekpo, Business Development Executive, GE Transportation at the signing of the Interim Phase agreement for the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession in Washington D.C. last Friday

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An  International Consortium led by GE  has signed an agreement  with Nigerian officials in Washington D.C. to proceed with the Interim Phase of the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession.

The agreement followed the award of preferred bidder to GE by the Federal Government in May 2017.

Initiated by General Electric, the world’s premier digital industrial company, the Consortium is comprised of SinoHydro, a leading infrastructure construction services corporation, Transnet, a leader in transportation and logistics infrastructure management and APM Terminals, a global port, terminal and intermodal inland services provider.

play Federal Government signs agreement with GE on rail concession (NAN)

 

In the interim phase of the rail concession, Remedial Works will be carried out on part of the narrow-gauge rail line system to make it technically and economically operable. Additionally, a joint operation will be established between the Consortium and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) with an initial supply of 10 locomotives and 200 wagons to augment the existing rolling stock in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-Generalbullet
2 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet
3 Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at...bullet

Related Articles

Workers' Day NLC warns against alteration of implementation time for minimum wage
NASENI FG appoints Aliyu Adnan as acting Executive Vice Chair
John Nwodo Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo's President escapes bomb attack
Buhari In US SERAP asks Trump to demand looters list from President
Wole Soyinka Do more to end attacks by criminal herdsmen, Prof. tells FG

Local

Workers' Day - FG commits to welfare of Nigerians
Workers' Day FG pledges commitment to welfare of Nigerian workers
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Workers' Day NLC warns against alteration of implementation time for minimum wage
What Buhari said about Trump's alleged "shithole" comment
Buhari What President said about Trump's alleged "shithole" comment
President Buhari and his wife, Aisha
Aisha Buhari "Dear President, you deserve some #accolades", First Lady hails husband