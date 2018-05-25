Home > News > Local >

Fayose wants more Judges, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti

Ayodele Fayose Governor wants more Judges, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti

The Governor made the appeal during the official commissioning of the ultra modern four storey complex of the state high Court In Ekiti on Thursday. 

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Fayose sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC play

Fayose

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Ayodele Fayose has appealed to the Federal Government and the Chief Judge of Nigeria to provide more judges and a customary court of appeal in the state.

The Governor made the appeal during the official commissioning of the ultra modern four storey complex of the state high Court In Ekiti on Thursday. 

He said the ultra modern four storey edifice ‎is named after the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti Mr Ademola Ajakaiye being the pioneer Judge of the state high Court. 

Fayose who said the Judiciary is the last hope of a common man, said he dedicated the complex to the people of Ekiti and that the edifice will stand a test of time.

I will ensure continuous maintainance of the complex the Governor said”.

Earlier, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr Emmanuel Udom said he salute Governor Ayodele Fayose’s developmental efforts and achievements in the state.

He said a government that performs well, deserves continuity hence I enjoin Ekiti people to continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

In his speech Aare Afe Babalola the founder of Afe Babalola University who applauded the state Governor for helpin‎g the state achieve the magnificent and befitting complex for the Judiciary of the state urged citizens of the state home and abroad to come and assist in the struggle for the development of the state.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Ado Ekiti Branch, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola ‎in his speech thanked Governor Ayodele Fayose for fullfiling his promise of the complex to association. 

The Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti Mr Ademola Ajakaiye thanked God and the governor of the state for the honour to still be alive to witness the day and not the other way round. 

“May God grant the governor of the state all his heart desires he said”‎.

In his speech, the Chief Judge of Nigeria Mr Walter Onoge thanked the governor of the state for taking the welfare of the judiciary sector very seriously by providing such a befitting working environment for them.

He enjoined other state governors in Nigeria to emulate Governor Ayodele Fayose by improving the well being of the Judiciary sector of their states.

He urged judges all over Nigeria to be up and doing ensuring speedy and unbiased judgments.

Climax of the occasion is the commissioning of the ultra modern state  high Court ‎complex named Justice Ademola Ajakaiye high Court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Monica Osagie Student in OAU sex for mark scandal narrates how it all...bullet
2 Power Supply NNPC, NAOC move to add 500MW to national gridbullet
3 Amnesty International ‘Nigerian soldiers rape girls in IDP camps in...bullet

Related Articles

APC Ekiti Guber: a must win
Fayose Governor 'enjoying' Buhari-Obasanjo feud over $16bn power projects
Goodluck Jonathan Sambo, Wike, Fayose others to attend book presentation for ex-president
Joy & Pain Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music
Kayode Fayemi Ministan Buhari zaiyi murabus nan da mako daya
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Ayo Fayose Governor to Fayemi: Don’t celebrate yet
Ekiti Guber Election Governor Fayose's wife calls for prayers
APC Party shifts Ekiti governorship primary to May 12

Local

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani Uguru
Usani Uguru Usani FG to re-visit abandoned projects – Minister
Ramadan ’Pull over in case of fatigue’, FRSC tells drivers
Nigeria parliament raises 2018 budget to a record N9.1 trillion
Buhari President to receive 2018 budget Friday, says Saraki
Buhari was right to trash Peace Corps bill
Buhari House of Representatives backs president, step down Nigerian Peace Corps Bill