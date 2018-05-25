Fayose wants more Judges, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti

news

Governor Ayodele Fayose has appealed to the Federal Government and the Chief Judge of Nigeria to provide more judges and a customary court of appeal in the state.

The Governor made the appeal during the official commissioning of the ultra modern four storey complex of the state high Court In Ekiti on Thursday.

He said the ultra modern four storey edifice ‎is named after the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti Mr Ademola Ajakaiye being the pioneer Judge of the state high Court.

Fayose who said the Judiciary is the last hope of a common man, said he dedicated the complex to the people of Ekiti and that the edifice will stand a test of time.

“I will ensure continuous maintainance of the complex the Governor said”.

Earlier, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr Emmanuel Udom said he salute Governor Ayodele Fayose’s developmental efforts and achievements in the state.

He said a government that performs well, deserves continuity hence I enjoin Ekiti people to continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

In his speech Aare Afe Babalola the founder of Afe Babalola University who applauded the state Governor for helpin‎g the state achieve the magnificent and befitting complex for the Judiciary of the state urged citizens of the state home and abroad to come and assist in the struggle for the development of the state.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Ado Ekiti Branch, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola ‎in his speech thanked Governor Ayodele Fayose for fullfiling his promise of the complex to association.

The Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti Mr Ademola Ajakaiye thanked God and the governor of the state for the honour to still be alive to witness the day and not the other way round.

“May God grant the governor of the state all his heart desires he said”‎.

In his speech, the Chief Judge of Nigeria Mr Walter Onoge thanked the governor of the state for taking the welfare of the judiciary sector very seriously by providing such a befitting working environment for them.

He enjoined other state governors in Nigeria to emulate Governor Ayodele Fayose by improving the well being of the Judiciary sector of their states.

He urged judges all over Nigeria to be up and doing ensuring speedy and unbiased judgments.

Climax of the occasion is the commissioning of the ultra modern state high Court ‎complex named Justice Ademola Ajakaiye high Court.